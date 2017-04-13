Breitbart News Daily: Good Friday

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Breitbart Rome bureau chief Dr. Thomas Williams will join us to discuss Good Friday and the increased persecution of Christians throughout the world.

Breitbart national security editor Frances Martel will discuss the assault on a Venezuelan archbishop by a socialist mob while he was celebrating mass during a Holy Week.

Breitbart Pentagon correspondent Kristina Wong will discuss the U.S. military dropping the “Mother of All Bombs” on Afghanistan on Thursday.

Autry Pruitt, board member of FairTax.org, will discuss the upcoming Tax Day rallies planned across the U.S. next week.

James Swanson, author of Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer, will discuss the anniversary of Lincoln’s assassination at Ford Theatre on April 14, 1865.

We’ll also hear from legendary major league pitching ace and Breitbart radio host Curt Schilling.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

