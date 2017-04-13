Rep. Ken Buck on D.C.’s Swamp: Politicians Are ‘Bought with Taxpayer Dollars’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to talk about his new book, Drain the Swamp: How Washington Corruption Is Worse Than You Think.

Breitbart News recently published an exclusive excerpt of Buck’s book here.

Regarding Washington, on Thursday, Buck said, “It is a corrupting place. I think most people come here with good principles and good motives. They get here, and they are surrounded by the corrupting influences.”

“Some, without even knowing it,” he added, “are moving toward spending more money and less oversight and really less caring at what’s going on around them.”

Politicians, said Buck, are “bought with taxpayer dollars in the sense that it’s not their money. It’s very easy to spend someone else’s money on programs that others are interested in. So a special interest group will approach a congressman. They will suggest that this part of a defense bill or this part of the transportation budget needs to be increased. The congressman obviously has no skin in the game. They’re more than happy to vote on an appropriations bill, to vote on other bills that will benefit major corporations or interests in the country.”

Buck continued, “Sometimes bad people come here, and they’re very comfortable from the beginning. But the good people that come here on the campaign trail before they get here talk about the fact that they want to balance the budget when they get here. They talk about the fact that they’re so many government programs in the federal system that really should be brought back to the states. They get here, they are influenced by the special interest groups, and they fall in line pretty quickly.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

