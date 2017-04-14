Trump Supporter Plans Anti-Trump Rally over Lack of Tax Reform

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Autry Pruitt, board member of FAIRtax.org spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday regarding tax day rallies planned to take place across America, including in front of Trump Tower in NYC.

Said Pruitt, “FAIRtax.org is holding a rally tomorrow and we’re holding the rally to help remind President Trump of what he promised. Our fear after watching the recent events in Syria, our fear after watching what occurred with Obamacare is that President Trump is going to be urged, he’s going to get a push from the media, to turn tax reform over to the establishment.”

“And that’s exactly what we do not want,” he continued. “So, we felt that at this time it is imperative that all the people who voted for him, who’s sweat and I believe your previous guest who talked about having blood coming from their feet as they marched for him, we believe that it’s imperative that we remind President Trump we were there for you. We got you there. When nobody else said you could, we said you can and you will.”

Pruitt also authored a pro-Trump book titled Planes, Steak & Water: Defending Donald J. Trump in September of 2016.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: