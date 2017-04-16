Breitbart News Daily: Drain the Swamp

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss Trump tapping disgraced ex-Congressman Spencer Bachus for the Export-Import Bank.

We’ll also be joined by border patrol agent Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about the contrast between the way the media reported on the anti-Trump tax day protests this year versus the Tea Party protests 8 years ago.

Breitbart’s Katie McHugh and Neil Munro will join Marlow in-studio to discuss their latest article on how federal agencies keep Americans in the dark about crime statistics.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

