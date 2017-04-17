Breitbart News Daily: Georgia Special Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Ryan Mahoney, spokesman for the Georgia Republican Party, will discuss the special election in Georgia’s 6th District, which many are calling a bellwether for the 2018 midterms.

We’ll also be joined by border patrol agent Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council.

Ann-Marie Murrell, Morgan Brittany, and Sonya Sasser will discuss their new book PolitiChicks: A Clarion Call to Political Activism.

We’ll also hear from veteran pollster Pat Caddell.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.