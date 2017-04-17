Dan Gainor: Trump Rallies Turn into War Zones; 3 Antifa Riots at Berkeley Events This Year

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Gainor, the vice president of business and culture at the Media Research Center (MRC), talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday regarding recent violence at Berkeley, as well as media coverage of the tea party versus today’s left-leaning Antifa groups.

The MRC’s NewsBusters site also pointed out the discrepancy here: “Networks Parrot Demands of Liberal Tax Day Protests; Smeared tea party Events Eight Years Ago.”

Characterizing previous tea party events versus events today at which Antifa shows up, Gainor said, “Conservatives are learning very quickly. ”

Tea party events were “a bunch of people showing up, very nice, very polite, neat, cleaning up, and that was it,” according to Gainor.

“And now conservatives know,” continued Gainor, “that if you’re going to go to a Trump rally, if you’re going to go to any sort of event, you’ve got to go expecting to be attacked. That means you’ve got to wear almost combat gear, not just things to protect from someone punching you, but actually, gas masks or bandanas to cover your face because the Antifa people were pepper spraying free speech protesters.”

According to Wikipedia, three violent protests at Berkeley just this year were all Antifa or leftist related.

