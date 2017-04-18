Breitbart News Daily: Georgia Bellwether

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Marlow will discuss the results of special election in Georgia’s 6th District, which many regard as a bellwether for the 2018 midterms.

Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam and Steven Woolfe, MEP, will discuss British Prime Minister Theresa May’s call for a snap general election in the UK.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the latest news regarding North Korea and Turkey.

We’ll also hear from Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War.

H. Sterling Burnett, an environment and energy policy research fellow at the Heartland Institute, will discuss the Trump administration and the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Breitbart legal editor Ken Klukowski will discuss the Supreme Court’s latest case involving the separation of church and state.

Breitbart business and finance editor John Carney will discuss Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” speech in Wisconsin.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.