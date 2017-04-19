Breitbart News Daily: O’Reilly Factor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Marlow and Breitbart’s Ezra Dulis will discuss the stunning ouster of cable news giant Bill O’Reilly from his primetime perch at Fox News.

Marlow will also be joined in-studio by Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam.

Nigel Farage will discuss British Prime Minister Theresa May’s call for a snap general election in the UK.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton will discuss his latest op-ed on Iran.

Lt. Gen. (Ret) Rick Lynch will discuss his new book Work Hard, Pray Hard: The Power of Faith in Action.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.