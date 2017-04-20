Breitbart News Daily: Paris Terror

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will join Marlow to discuss the latest terror attack in Paris, which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for.

Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, will discuss the president’s “Hire American” executive order and Trump’s call for an investigation of foreign steel imports.

Mark Krikorian, the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, will discuss the deportation of a four-time convicted illegal immigrant DREAMer.

We’ll also hear from veteran pollster Pat Caddell.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.