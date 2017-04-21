Krikorian: Trump Promised to End DACA on Day One; Has ‘Done Absolutely Nothing’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday to discuss DREAMers, or those covered under the Obama-era ‘Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ DACA program.

Breitbart News recently reported on the issue here.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending the deportation of a four-time convicted illegal immigrant DREAMer who applied for protection under the Obama-era ‘Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ DACA program.

Calling it one of Trump’s biggest “flip-flops,” said Krikorian today, “During the campaign, now President Trump had said he was going to end that (DACA) on day one because it’s an unconstitutional action by the president. And of course he’s right, it’s illegal. And they’ve done nothing to it. They’ve done absolutely nothing.”

He continued, “And what’s remarkable is not that they didn’t fully follow through on that promise because politically I can see how immediately pulling work permits from hundreds of thousands of young people, each one of whom will get his own news story, could be something you want to avoid politically. But they haven’t even stopped issuing DACA work permits to new people who didn’t have them before.”

