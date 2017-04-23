Breitbart News Daily: Viva la France

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will join him to discuss the French election results.

Breitbart’s James Delingpole will also weigh in on the French election, as well as the Trump administration’s handling of the Paris climate change agreement.

J. Scott Armstrong, forecasting expert and professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, will discuss his Breitbart op-ed on the “March for Science.”

Politico’s Scott Lucas will discuss his article titled “How California Gave Us Trumpism.”

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak will discuss Ann Coulter’s upcoming Berkeley speech and Trump’s latest poll numbers.

We’ll also hear from Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, about Chelsea Clinton’s latest media blitz.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.