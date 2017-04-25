Breitbart News Daily: 100 Day Scorecards

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss Trump’s foreign policy scorecard for his first 100 days.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will evaluate Trump’s progress in draining the D.C. swamp.

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, will assess Trump’s pro-life scorecard in the first 100 days, as well as Students for Life’s #Sockit2PP campaign.

Economist Stephen Moore will discuss Trump’s tax reform overhaul.

Beverly Hallberg, the president and founder of District Media Group, will discuss Ivanka Trump’s trip to Berlin.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

