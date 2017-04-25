Rep. Gohmert on First 100 Days: Trump’s Big Mistake Was Trusting Congress

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) covered several topics with Breitbart News Radio SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday, including the possibility of a government shutdown, the border wall, and how Trump has done in his first 100 days.

Regarding the later, said Gohmert, “It goes back to the Animal House line, “Well, you messed up. You trusted us,” referring to Trump trusting in Congress.

Gohmert went on, “He has learned that when it comes to bills, he will probably need to be more hands on and make sure that he gets the bill that he wants – the things that he wants done – put actually into the law. This Obamacare bill, it doesn’t repeal as much of Obamacare as we did two years ago and that’s after the people have spoken and given us both houses and the presidency.”

Added Gohmert, ” We’re supposed to trust the government, Health and Human Services, and my friend Tom Price to do the repeal for us. well, Tom will do all he can. But there’s a likelihood there’ll be court action. That’s something that really should have been repealed by Congress. We did most of the repeal two yeats ago. I just didn’t understand why we didn’t do at least that much. So, I really think that you will see the lessons learned from Obamacare used in pushing forward a tax bill….”

More discussion, including on Trump’s first 100 days, can be heard below.

