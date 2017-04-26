Breitbart News Daily: Sarah Palin on Trump’s First 100 Days

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

He’ll be joined by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who gave President Trump his first major endorsement during the 2016 campaign. Palin will offer her assessment of the president’s first 100 days.

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) will also weigh in on Trump’s first 100 days, as well as the House Freedom Caucus’ endorsement of an Obamacare repeal bill.

Breitbart business and finance editor John Carney will join Marlow in-studio to discuss Trump’s new tax cut proposal.

Cliff Sims, Special Assistant to President Trump, will also discuss the president’s tax cut proposal as well as the Obamacare repeal bill.

Breitbart Texas editor Brandon Darby will provide an update on the latest border news, including Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) suggestion that the federal government should use the funds seized from Mexican cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to fund the border wall.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.