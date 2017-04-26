Pro-Life Leader Gives Trump A+ for First 100 Days, Urges Activists Not to Be Complacent

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday about President Trump’s pro-life scorecard in the first 100 Days, which she wrote about here, as well as Students for Life of America’s #Sockit2PP Capitol Hill rally planned for April 26.

More information on the rally is available here.

When Students for Life of America launched our #Sockit2PP campaign last month, we knew we could make a significant visual impact when we brought our baby socks to Congress – and that time has finally come! Next Wednesday, April 26th, we are going to bring over 176,000 baby socks to the lawn of the Capitol for a stunning display of Planned Parenthood’s callous disregard for human life.

Said Hawkins of Trump’s early record on pro-life issues, “He’s had a pretty great pro-life record. Considering what we were facing in November he’s done a terrific job.”

Continued Hawkins, “He’s really stepped up in terms of his staffing … who he’s appointed. Obviously, we have a remarkable cabinet, a pro-life cabinet. We had a great meeting with secretary Price over at Health and Human Services. We’ve got Kellyanne Conway, who is right there in the West Wing with him every day – Attorney General Sessions. And we’re not even talking about Vice President Pence and the amazing pro-life advocate that he has been throughout his career.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

