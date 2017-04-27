Breitbart News Daily: Countdown to 100

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

He’ll be joined in-studio by Breitbart national security editor Frances Martel.

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) will weigh in on Trump’s first 100 days, as well as the House Freedom Caucus’ endorsement of an Obamacare repeal bill.

We’ll also hear from veteran pollster Pat Caddell, as well Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton will offer his assessment of Trump’s first 100 days. He’ll also discuss his recent op-ed on the Iran nuclear deal compliance.

Isaac Orr, the energy and environment research fellow at the Heartland Institute, will discuss the upcoming People’s Climate March in Washington this weekend.

Breitbart’s James Delingpole will discuss his article on Trump’s handling of the Paris Climate Change treaty.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.