Cliff Sims, special assistant to President Trump, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding several topics, including free speech on college campuses, the president’s tax plan, the Obamacare compromise bill, and the administration’s first 100 days.

Asked about recent events like the cancellation of Ann Coulter’s speech and the chilling impact on free speech of ongoing leftist protests at UC Berkeley and elsewhere, Sims said, “Free speech is the lynchpin of democracy here in the United States. As I watch personally what is going on out there, it is appalling.”

“It is a sad state of affairs to the legacy of … a campus that has been a beacon – considered itself a beacon of free speech throughout the years. And it is just disheartening to see that in the United States of America today that more and more free speech only applies to speech that you agree with.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: