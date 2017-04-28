Rep. Brat: Obamacare Deal the Most Free Market We Could Get It Before Losing House Votes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday regarding the Freedom Caucus endorsement of the GOP’s Obamacare repeal plan, his evaluation of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, and the budget deal.

While discussing the details of the Republican House and White House debate about the Obamacare repeal, Brat said, “In the conference, we’ve moved the thing as far as we can move it in the free market direction without losing the votes.”

Asked if the latest tax bill is “for show or the real thing,” Brat said, “Well, it’s both. It’s three-to-seven trillion in tax deductions and possible increases in the deficit – in that neighborhood. That’s a whopper. So they’ve got to find that repatriation. There’s two trillion dollars overseas they can bring back to lessen the pain on the deficit side. So they’ve got to do some of that movement, too. We can’t sustain deficits that big.”

Brat also said he gives Trump “an A” for his first 100 days.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: