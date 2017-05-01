Breitbart News Daily: Budget Priorities

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Breitbart Texas editor-in-chief Brandon Darby will discuss the lack of border wall funding in the current House budget.

Breitbart Business and Finance editor John Carney will the latest economic numbers and stock market performance in the Trump economy.

Breitbart London’s Chris Tomlinson and Virginia Hale will update us on the latest development in the French presidential race.

Breitbart’s Ezra Dulis will discuss Bill Shine’s resignation from Fox News – a move which Sean Hannity warned would mean the “end of FNC as we know it.”

Colorado state senator Ted Harvey, the Chairman of the Committee to Defend the President (formerly known as the Stop Hillary PAC), will discuss support for Karen Handel’s Congressional campaign in Georgia’s 6th district.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.