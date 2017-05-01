Gainor: White House Correspondents’ Dinner ‘Won’t Be Influential Under the Trump Administration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, Dan Gainor, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss various topics in the news, including the recent competing events on the night of the traditional White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Liberal comedian Samantha Bee taped a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday afternoon in Washington, D.C., while President Trump held a first 100 days rally in Harrisburg.

Said Gainor regarding the traditional event, “It was number three of the three events that night for conservatives, the Trump event was fantastic, Trump really brought his A game. For liberals, they went to the Samantha Bee event and for people who hold to this fantasy that the press is neutral and still is powerful because of that, they went to the press dinner.”

Gainor added, “It’s no longer influential. It won’t be influential under the Trump administration. For it to be influential at all, the Democrats have to win the presidency again and even then, they may only want the alternate events.”

