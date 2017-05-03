Breitbart News Daily: Obamacare Replacement 2.0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

He’ll be joined in the third hour by Breitbart London’s editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam.

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will discuss the revised American Health Care Act, the Obamacare replacement bill that is expected to come to a vote in the House on Thursday.

Dan Weber, the founder of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC), will discuss his organization’s position on the Obamacare replacement bill.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton will discuss his latest op-ed on China and North Korea.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch will discuss FBI Director James Comey’s latest testimony before Congress.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.