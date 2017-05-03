Immigration Expert Krikorian: White House ‘Surrender’ on Budget Deal Is ‘Betraying People Who Supported’ Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mark Krikorian, Executive Director, Center for Immigration Studies spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding the recent budget deal, which lacks border wall funding.

Asked what he thought of the border security issue as addressed by the budget deal, Krikorian said, “I think it was a surrender on the part of the president. There’s a good reason that Schumer and Pelosi are crowing about how they won on this because they did.”

While discussing the immigration issue in depth, added Krikorian, “There is the sense that in a lot of ways on immigration, the White House is now betraying people who supported him.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: