AMAC CEO: Obamacare Replacement Bill a ‘Positive Step in Lowering the Cost of Health Care’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Weber, founder of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding his impressions of the current GOP Obamacare replacement bill.

Said Weber, “What I like about the bill is the positive step in lowering the cost of health care.”

Weber also said he believes the bill will “bring the free market back into play with health care.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: