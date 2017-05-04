Bolton: Comey ‘Should Have Been Fired’; He Should Bring Clinton Indictment or Be Silent

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday. They covered several topical issues, including China and North Korea, the latest revelations from FBI Director James Comey, and the upcoming French election.

Said Bolton on Comey, “I thought he should have been fired on January 20th. I thought his press conference in July where he talked about the Clinton email case was inappropriate, contrary to Department of Justice guidelines. He shouldn’t have done that.”

“He shouldn’t have sent the letter in October,” Bolton continued. “The rule for prosecutors and investigators, alike, should be you either bring an indictment against somebody, or you remain silent publicly. I think this whole thing is about the greater glory of Jim Comey.”

He also said he thinks Comey is hurting the FBI and the administration should take a close look at the Inspector General’s report on the matter when it’s finished.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: