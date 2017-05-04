Breitbart News Daily: Battle of the Coral Sea

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda, as the United States and our Australian allies commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, which waged from May 4-8, 1942.

He’ll be joined in the third hour by Breitbart London’s editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam.

Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) will discuss his vote for the Obamacare replacement bill, which passed the House on Thursday.

Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, will discuss President Trump’s executive order allowing greater freedom for political activities among churches.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.