Tony Perkins: Trump EO Re-Affirms Jefferson’s Doctrine of Separation of Church and State

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday regarding President Trump’s signing of an executive order allowing churches to engage in more political activity and its implications for the Jeffersonian notion of the separation of church and state.

Asked if the executive order is “a contravention of the Jeffersonian notion of separation of church and state,” said Perkins, “actually, I think it’s in compliance with Thomas Jefferson’s view that the government shouldn’t be meddling in the business of the church.”

“That’s what’s happening, increasingly,” added Perkins. “The wall, so to speak, that’s been breached hasn’t been breached by the church, its been breached by the government getting involved … I mean, when you have the government telling churches that they have to provide for elective abortion coverage in their health care plans, regardless of what their faith view is of human life … that’s the government meddling in the business of the church.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: