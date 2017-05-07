Breitbart News Daily: French Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart’s Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

He’ll be joined by Breitbart London correspondent Chris Tomlinson reporting live from Paris on the French election results. We’ll also hear from Breitbart London’s Donna Rachel Edmunds and Virginia Hale.

Veteran pollster Pat Caddell will weigh in on the potential trouble ahead for the GOP in the 2018 midterms due to the controversial passage of the House Obamacare replacement bill.

Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, will discuss the leftwing media reaction to the House passage of the Obamacare replacement bill, as well as the possibility of FCC action against late night host Stephen Colbert in the wake of his lewd Trump joke.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

