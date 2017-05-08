SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dan Gainor, vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Matt Boyle on Monday regarding several topics in the news, including left-wing media reaction to the passage of the Affordable Health Care Act (AHCA) and the FCC’s considering action against Stephen Colbert for his controversial joke about President Donald Trump.

Concerning Emma Watson’s winning of MTV’s first “gender neutral” acting award, Gainor said, “The left doesn’t believe in gender binaries, except for bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers, where they want to force people they say are not gender binary into the bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers of people who aren’t of the same gender.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

