Breitbart News Daily: Comey Out

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam will discuss President Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss the Comey firing, as well as the potential expansion of U.S. military efforts in Afghanistan.

Veteran pollster Pat Caddell will discuss the Democrats’ reaction to the Comey firing

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will weigh in on Comey and also discuss the French election results.

Pete Hoekstra, former Michigan Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, will discuss Sally Yates’ Senate testimony, as well as the Comey firing.

Breitbart Legal Editor Ken Klukowski will discuss Trump’s nomination of ten conservative federal judges.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.