Breitbart News Daily: Pat Buchanan on Comey’s Firing and ‘Nixon’s White House Wars’

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey.

Legendary conservative columnist and author Patrick J. Buchanan will join us to discuss his new book Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever. Buchanan, who was a witness to the conflicts that broke the Nixon White House, will explain whether the Comey firing really is comparable to Nixon’s so-called “Saturday Night Massacre.”

Andrew C. McCarthy, Senior Fellow at National Review and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will discuss his latest article making the bipartisan case for why Comey deserved to be fired.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss the Comey firing, as well as the potential expansion of U.S. military efforts in Afghanistan.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

