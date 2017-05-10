Caddell: Democrat Hypocrisy on Comey ‘Enough to Choke a Horse’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pollster and analyst Pat Caddell spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday regarding President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Caddell said the hypocrisy of many Democrats reacting to the Comey firing is “enough to choke a horse.” He pointed out how many, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, are already on record as having no confidence in Comey.

“The notion that this is somehow relatable, or even comparable to what I was actually here for, which was what happened in the ‘Saturday Night Massacre,’ that’s when we jumped the shark, politically,” said Caddell.

Added Caddell, “The atmospherics going on, which I must say are really remarkable, the number of people who wanted Comey gone on the Democratic side, including Chuck Schumer, who announced that this was the end of the world once again confirmed for me the hypocrisy here is enough to choke a horse.”

