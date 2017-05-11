Breitbart News Daily: Whither the Unmaskers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Fred Fleitz, the Senior Vice President for Policy and Programs at the Center for Security Policy and a former CIA analyst, will discuss the curious lack of interest in the Susan Rice unmasking scandal among Democrats and their mainstream media allies.

Catherine Engelbrecht, the president of True the Vote, will discuss President Trump’s executive order establishing the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, a bipartisan panel to investigate voter fraud and offer recommendations.

Breitbart Business and Finance Editor John Carney will discuss the 28-year low in the number of workers claiming unemployment benefits.

Breitbart’s Dr. Susan Berry will discuss Education Secretary Betsy DeVos being booed during a college commencement speech.

SiriusXM Patriot Channel host David Webb will join us to recap the news of the week.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.