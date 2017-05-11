Andrew McCarthy: James Comey’s ‘Original Sin’ of Talking to Media about Clinton Email Investigation Was ‘Inexcusable’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Andrew C. McCarthy, senior fellow at National Review and former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding his May 9 article on the bipartisan case for James Comey’s firing.

McCarthy has known and considered Comey a friend for many years and was decidedly kind to the now-former director in his article and on the radio Thursday, while also pointing out the issues involved in and around the firing. McCarthy called Comey’s speaking out on the Clinton investigation the “original sin” of the current controversy.

Thursday, McCarthy said, “It’s the kind of situation that the rules are designed for to keep you out of trouble. And in particular, I’m talking about the rules that govern when prosecutors and FBI agents can speak to the media and when they can’t. He decided to play under his own rules because he thought that, under the circumstances, that’s what the protection of the FBI’s reputation or integrity required.”

“I admire his motivation,” added Mccarthy, but I think what he did, actually, in the end, is inexcusable. Whether it’s a firing offense or not, it’s the president’s call to make, and obviously, the president made it.”

