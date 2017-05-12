True the Vote’s Engelbrecht: U.S. on Verge of ‘Systemic’ Voter Fraud Crisis; Could Turn a ‘Major Election’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Catherine Engelbrecht, president of True the Vote, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday regarding President Trump’s executive order establishing the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which will investigate voter fraud and offer recommendations.

Engelbrecht said of voter fraud in America, “We are, in my opinion, on the verge of a systemic crisis for a lot of reasons. The first is, we are not evaluating the people that we are allowing to register to vote. We are not doing any sort of reconciliation for identity, residency, citizenship. … We don’t know that these people are who they say that they are.”

Engelbrecht added that with the data and technology available today, “there’s no reason that we wouldn’t have a better handle on that.”

“We have willfully chosen to let our voter rolls run amok,” she said.

Engelbrecht continued, “We will soon have a major outcome where we cannot trust the outcome, and at that point, you can’t unring that bell. At that point, things start to crumble and crumble fast.”

