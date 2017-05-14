Breitbart News Daily: Kris Kobach Targets Voter Fraud

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Kris Kobach, the Secretary of State of Kansas, will discuss President Trump’s executive order establishing the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, a bipartisan panel to investigate voter fraud and offer recommendations. Kobach was chosen by Trump to be the vice-chairman of the Commission.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, will discuss the White House’s search for a new FBI Director.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss the reaction to the Comey firing.

Joe Imperatrice, the founder of Blue Live Matter NYC, will join us to discuss the kick off of National Police Week 2017.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

