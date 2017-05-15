National Police Week: Blue Lives Matter NYC Founder Gives Trump an A+

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Joe Imperatrice, founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday regarding the importance of National Police Week 2017 and other topics impacting law enforcement today.

Asked to grade the Trump administration from a law enforcement perspective, said Imperatrice, “Absolutely, it’s an A-plus. They’re not afraid to go out there and let police officers know… President Trump was elected maybe a few minutes and in his opening speech he came out there and thanked those people.”

He continued, “He thanked law enforcement and the military and coming from that side, it’s very uplifting. You might never meet President Trump. But to know someone of that status believes in you, trusts in you, and respects you, it makes officers and the military better going forward because they have that pride in what they do.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

