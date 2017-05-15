White House: North Korea Not Supposed to Be Doing Any Ballistic Testing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss various topics in the news, North Korea among them.

Said Gorka on North Korea’s latest missile launch, “It’s disturbing given the fact that they’re not supposed to be doing any kind of ballistic ICBM testing; yet, they are proceeding to do so. That’s why there has been an emergency session called of the Security Council at the UN. It’s a problem.”

Gorka continued, “We have to wait. We have to verify. At the moment we can only comment on the press reports out there as regards the altitude and trajectory of this rocket. If it is a new capability, then that is especially disturbing and we’re going to have to take the requisite measures.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

