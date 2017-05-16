Breitbart News Daily: Comey’s Revenge

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Scott Uehlinger, former CIA operations officer and co-host of “The Station Chief” podcast, will discuss the latest deep state leaked stories coming out of the Trump White House concerning the Comey firing and the Washington Post’s story alleging that Trump revealed classified information during a meeting with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister.

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton will also weigh in on the media’s coverage of the Comey firing and Washington Post story.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the Washington Post story and the recent global ransomware cyberattacks.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

