Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding media coverage of the Washington Post story on President Trump’s alleged “leaking or mishandling or sharing classified information,” to which he also responded.

Fitton said, “In the end, we need to see what the [Comey] memos say. We want to see what other Comey memos are out there, so the American people can figure out one way or another what went on.”

Fitton remains quite skeptical of the media and, seemingly, Comey.

Added Fitton, “We had sued for records about the Flynn investigation. We haven’t gotten anything from the FBI. This is the sort of document we should have gotten. You have to wonder if these documents are being correctly characterized, whether the interpretation of the documents is as clear-cut as is being suggested by the New York Times and the other media. We can’t presume that.”

“Where are all the Comey memos?” continued Fitton. “If Mr. Comey’s habits are to be believed, he wrote memos about all his interactions with the president and high-level officials, and I think all these memos ought to be made public if they’re out there.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

