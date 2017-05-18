Breitbart News Daily: Deep State Leaks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Andrew C. McCarthy, Senior Fellow at National Review and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will discuss the Democrats’ call for impeachment and the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller as the Special Counsel to lead the Trump-Russia investigation.

Breitbart’s Adrienne Ross will discuss her new book, Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You’re Meant to Be.

J. Rachel Reed will discuss her new book, K-9 Korea: The Untold Story of America’s War Dogs in the Korean War.

SiriusXM host David Webb will discuss the news of the week.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.