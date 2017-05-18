Joe Manchin: ‘I’ve Been Pro-Life All My Life; I Was Born Pro-Life’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talked about current news events with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday. Topics included Trump’s alleged sharing of classified information, James Comey, increased federal funding to combat the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, and the Senate’s taking up the Affordable Health Care Act (AHCA).

Asked about any potential flip-flop on his pro-life stance involving the AHCA, Manchin said, “I’ve been pro-life all my life. I was born pro-life. The whole thing about Planned Parenthood, the Planned Parenthood was strictly on health care for women, and I looked at that. It was given to me as health care for women. The Hyde Amendment – I said if I find one penny that goes to public funded abortions, other than incest, rape, and life of the mother, I’m totally opposed. I’d always be opposed. Our staff couldn’t find any money going towards that.”

Added Manchin, “I know people have said it’s a back door. I’ve looked at everything I can. I just could not look at a woman and tell her that ‘we’re not going to give you health care.'”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

