Manchin: Trump Should Reach out to Intel Community

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talked about current news events with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday. The topics included Trump’s alleged sharing of classified information and James Comey, along with increased federal funding to combat the opioid epidemic in West Virginia, and the Senate taking up the Affordable Health Care Act (AHCA).

Said Manchin as regards Trump’s perceived issues with the intelligence community, “My other recommendation to the President would be, go out and visit the intel (community). Go around to see some of the sites that we have and what we are able to do and how professional these people are and how hard working. Gain their trust.”

Manchin said Trump has a charm about him when he meets people and he should use that, as opposed to putting people in the intelligence community on the defensive.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: