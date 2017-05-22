Pamela Geller: Universities Normalizing Anti-Semitic Voices like Linda Sarsour but Silencing Jewish Conservatives

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s Breitbart News Daily, Pamela Geller, president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative, discussed her group’s upcoming protest against a speech by Muslim activist Linda Sarsour at City University of New York.

“I’m a free speech activist. This is not about free speech,” Geller explained. “Linda Sarsour is free to speak on college campuses and, by the way, frequently does.”

“We are protesting the invitation by CUNY, City University of New York – a taxpayer-funded university, and by the way, with a student body that’s over 25 percent Jewish – of a vicious anti-Semite, a leader of the BDS movement, Boycott Divestment and Sanction of Israel movement, a supporter of sharia,” she continued.

“The idea that this was the best that CUNY could do, this is the role model that they are holding up to our children to emulate, is just obscene,” Geller declared.

“If you look at history, this idea of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction movement, the inspiration was the German boycott of the German Jews, which preceded Kristallnacht, the economic boycott,” she said. “This is the same thing, and the Nazi boycott of the Jews was the antecedent to BDS.”

“Here you have a woman, Linda Sarsour, who has said that Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Brigitte Gabriel deserve an ass-whipping and should have their vaginas cut off,” Geller said of Sarsour. “She has said that the Christmas Day underwear bomber who tried to blow up a plane on Christmas Day over Detroit was a CIA plot. We could go on and on. This is who CUNY University of New York is holding up as the example? She stands on a stage with a convicted terrorist who murdered Jews, Rasmea Odeh. She stands on a stage with her. Her family has been convicted of jihad terror. Her brother, I think, is still in jail.”

“I could go on and on,” said Geller, before proceeding to do so. “There’s a list of things. She has said nothing is creepier than Zionism, Israel is an apartheid state, Prime Minister Netanyahu is a waste of a human being and a racist, and on and on. She faked a hate crime against herself to score political points nationally by portraying a mentally ill black homeless man as a violent racist. By the way, everyone in the neighborhood knew the man and sort of likes the man.”

“It really was a disgusting display, a P.R. stunt – which, by the way, she’s very good at,” Geller continued. “When she supposedly raised money after there were hundreds of Jewish cemetery gravestones – I think it was in Philly – that were desecrated; they’re knocked over. She pulled off this publicity stunt, which, by the way, the media loves, to raise money to help restore the stones. She loves dead Jews, okay? Live ones, not so much.”

“So yes, this Thursday at noon – so if you’re in New York, it’s your lunch hour, no excuses! – you come to the CUNY offices, which is 205 East 42nd street,” she announced. “We’re having a demonstration against the invitation of this pro-terror, pro-sharia, anti-semite to give the keynote speech, when universities have disinvited Ayaan Hirsi Ali, disinvited Nonie Darwish, disinvited Ann Coulter.”

“We cannot sanction this. This is the mainstreaming. This is the norming of evil. This is the norming of Jew-hatred,” she contended.

“Milo is coming in to speak – yes, Milo!” said Geller, referring to former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos. “Assemblyman Dov Hikind is speaking. Nonie Darwish is flying in to speak. My friend Caroline Glick is giving me a statement. She’s in Israel. John Guandolo, the counterterrorism expert and founder of Understanding the Threat is speaking.”

“Ambassador John Bolton is trying to come in to speak,” she continued. “We have Lauri Regan for the Endowment for Middle East Truth and National Women’s Committee [of the Republican Jewish Coalition]. We have David Wood, Acts 17 Apologetics.”

“You have to come!” she urged. “Because if you don’t come, what you’re saying is you don’t care. Silence is affirmation.”

“It reminds of in the 1920s, Hitler’s party. Before it was the National Socialist Workers’ Party, it was the National Socialist Party – and they were a violent group of rabble that were on the absolute fringe of German society,” she recalled. “They were not taken seriously. He had some popular following in the beer halls – German white trash, as it were. He was nowhere. It was not until 1929 when a coalition of political parties invited him to join them in the German referendum of 1929; it was a referendum against the Versailles treaty. It was at that moment, in my estimation of studying history, where history turned, where you normed Hitler, where you sanctioned Hitler. You invited him to join the mainstream. Everything changed for him after that.”

“This is what I see happening now, where voices of freedom like myself and my colleagues are marginalized, demonized, and rendered radioactive – and you norm a Linda Sarsour, who made her bones on the backs of Jews, who made her bones on anti-Semitism. That’s her racket.”

“And for CUNY, whose student population is over 25 percent Jewish, to invite her to keynote the commencement on Shavuot; they made it on a Jewish holiday!” Geller exclaimed. “That’s the Jewish holiday where God gave the Jews law, Jewish law. To make it on that day – what are observant Jews supposed to do? Choose between Sarsour and Shavuot? The whole thing is vile and disgusting, and it needs to be opposed.”

Marlow suggested it was the provision of public funds for Sarsour’s “anti-Israel garbage, anti-Jewish garbage” that was supremely objectionable when so many other speakers have been turned away in recent years.

“They couldn’t find anyone better?” Geller asked rhetorically. “Go to Facebook. Just search ‘Sarsour protest.’ All the information is there. Bring signs. Bring your friends. Stand up. Show them we will not be steamrolled by this leftist-Islamic alliance.”

