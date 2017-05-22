Gorka: Trump’s Riyadh Speech Was ‘Kryptonite to Neo-Conservatism’ and Obama’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Policies

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, formerly National Security editor for Breitbart News, told Breitbart News Daily on Monday that President Trump’s visit to the Middle East has been a “stunning” success.

“It’s what we predicted. We didn’t tell anybody, but the international press, even the Guardian, of all places, in the U.K., has been nice or at worst neutral,” he observed. “It’s going as we expected. The leadership of the president is shining through, whether it’s in Riyadh or now in Israel.”

SiriusXM host Alex Marlow pointed out that U.S. media coverage has been consumed with hysteria over President Trump’s political difficulties, which has stampeded some Republican politicians into portraying the Trump White House as crippled or even mortally wounded. The long-investigated but never-proven theory of collusion between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia has been a key element of this hysteria.

“The only evidence of collusion is between the DNC and the media in America. That’s the reality,” Gorka responded, referring to the Democratic National Committee’s activities during the 2016 Democratic primary and general election.

“We’ve gone beyond fake news to simply propaganda. Every day there’s another so-called ‘scoop.’ It’s always unnamed sources, then it’s never verified, and as soon as people realize there’s nothing behind it, they invent a new one,” he said.

“It’s disheartening to see the depths even so-called formerly prestigious news organizations, such as the Washington Post and New York Times, have sunk,” he lamented.

“Let’s remember one thing: the President of the United States was an outsider. He did not represent the establishment in any way, shape, or form. So really, is anybody surprised about what’s happening right now? I, for one, am not,” he declared.

Gorka said that “the first thing that has to be understood” about President Trump’s journey is that “this is not an apology tour,” as President Barack Obama’s first trip to the Middle East was seen by many.

“We have three goals for this trip: Number one, to reassert American leadership, that we are back in the personage of Donald J. Trump. America has returned. There will be no ‘strategic patience’ or ‘leading from behind.’ America has returned,” he said.

“Secondly, we’re rebuilding all those relationships, all those friendships that were almost destroyed in the last eight years – especially with our Muslim allies in the region, who have to be the front line in the war against groups like ISIS,” he continued. “Also, our staunchest best ally, best friend in the region, which is, of course, Israel.”

“I don’t know if you had a chance to watch the footage of the president getting off Air Force One just now. Look at the body language of President Rivlin, Prime Minister Netanyahu. Look at the beaming smiles. They have been in the wilderness. They have been wandering in the wilderness for the last eight years, treated as enemies. That’s all ended,” Gorka promised.

“And lastly, the third pillar is simply determination to destroy our common foe. When the president said – this is yesterday, my favorite quote from the speech – ‘we are going to defeat terrorism and send its wicked ideology into oblivion,’ those aren’t words. It’s not diplomatic boilerplate. The president means it,” Gorka stressed.

He emphasized the significance of President Trump’s address to a room filled with the leaders of more than fifty Arab Muslim nations and saying, “You must drive the terrorists and the extremists out of your places of worship.”

After playing a clip of Trump delivering that imperative, Marlow noted that this tone was diplomatic, but his rhetoric was “the toughest [he had] ever heard from an American leader in the Middle East.”

“That clip tells you everything you need to know when it comes to policy,” said Gorka. “We don’t give our game plan away, but listen to the two halves of that clip. The first half was very simple, anti-neocon. It was the kryptonite to neo-conservatism. We are not going to solve your problems for you. We’re not here to invade. We’re not here to occupy. You have to take this threat seriously.”

“And then the second half is the anti-echo chamber, Ben Rhodes, Obama, Rice echo chamber,” he continued. “We’re not going to solve this with ‘Jobs for Jihadis.’ This is about the radicalization, the recruitment in places of worship. This is about the religious ideology that results in events like 9/11, Fort Hood, Boston, and so forth.”

“So just in that – what was that, one-minute clip? – you saw exactly where we’re coming from. No more neoconservatism. No more Alice in Wonderland policies, as we’ve had in the last eight years,” Gorka declared.

Marlow asked Gorka to explain the glowing orb President Trump was photographed laying his hand upon, a strange image that inspired much merriment on social media.

“No, I will not even try to explain the Orb of Unity, but it’s a great meme for crashing the Internet, don’t you think?” Gorka replied with tongue in cheek.

Looking ahead, Gorka said President Trump would visit Yad Vashem in Israel on Monday, in addition to holding “private meetings with the president, President Rivlin, and with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

“He’s going to go to the Israel Museum, and then he has a private dinner – the first lady, himself, and the Netanyahus this evening,” Gorka said.

