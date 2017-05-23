Breitbart News Daily: Trump in Rome

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of President Trump first foreign trip.

Breitbart’s Rome bureau chief Dr. Thomas Williams will update us on President Trump’s visit to the Holy See and meeting with Pope Francis.

Our Breitbart London team will update us on the latest developments in Monday night’s terror bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, England, that reportedly left at least 22 dead and over fifty wounded.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the Manchester terror attack, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan’s testimony before Congress.

Congressman Dave Brat (R-VA) will discuss the White House’s proposed 2017 federal budget.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.