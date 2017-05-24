Breitbart News Daily: Not Calm, Not Carrying On

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Thursday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the Islamic terror attack in Manchester, England.

Fred Fleitz, the Senior Vice President for Policy and Programs at the Center for Security Policy and former CIA analyst, will discuss the Manchester terror attack, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan’s testimony before Congress.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will also discuss the Manchester attack and his latest Wall Street Journal op-ed on President Trump’s first foreign visit and the need for a tougher policy on North Korea and Iran.

Michael Steele, former RNC Chairman and co-host of “Steele and Ungar” on SiriusXM POTUS Channel 124, will weigh in on Trump’s foreign trip and the new Congressional Budget Office score of the American Health Care Act.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

