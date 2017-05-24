Rep. Brat: ‘White House Messaging on Health Care and Taxes’ Missing from Budget Battle

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday regarding the White House’s 2018 Federal Budget, which Brat deemed pro-growth and a solid “visionary document.”

Also, Brat said, “What’s missing right now is the White House messaging on health care and taxes. we all want to see the President lead and message more. He just needs to go out and put together some one-minute videos explaining what tax cuts can do on behalf of the American people. we haven’t been educated on that by anyone for a long time.”

“And so the House and the Senate,” Brat continued, “we have some messaging capability–like right now we’re out talking to people. But if President Trump can get on that and get out there and popularize, hey, you hired me, right? Obama failed on the economy, there’s no growth, there’s all sorts of anxiety and antagonism out there in the public square – that’s what happens when you don’t have economic growth for a long time – and you hired me to do it.”

Brat went on to say Trump should emphasize his business experience in explaining the process of economic growth through tax and spending cuts. “He’s got to do the legwork up front” to get the American people to understand his program and encourage Democrats to “get on board,” he concluded.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: