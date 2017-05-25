Breitbart News Daily: Live from the G7

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will report live from the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy.

He’ll be joined by Breitbart’s Rome Bureau Chief Dr. Tom Williams, who will continue our discussion of President Trump first foreign trip and of the Islamic terror attack in Manchester, England.

Michael Steele, former RNC Chairman and co-host of “Steele and Ungar” on SiriusXM POTUS Channel 124, will weigh in on Trump’s trip and on the results of the Montana special election.

Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Clinton Cash and President of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss the Washington Post’s report that President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is now a “person of interest” in the investigation of possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Schweizer will also address a recent New York Times Magazine article on Kushner’s Baltimore real estate empire.

Tim Holbert, the senior vice president and executive director of the American Veterans Center, will discuss this year’s National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC.

SiriusXM Patriot Channel host David Webb will join us to discuss the news of the week.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.