Michael Steele on Mark Zuckerberg’s Universal Income Idea: ‘Why Doesn’t He Start with His Own Organization’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Michael Steele, former RNC chairman and co-host of “Steele and Ungar” on SiriusXM POTUS Channel 124 joined Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow on Friday to discuss Trump’s trip abroad, the election of Greg Gianforte in Montana and other topics in the news.

On Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg’s idea of a universal income, Steele said, “Why doesn’t he start with his own organization and put in a standard minimum income for all of his employees and see how that works for his shareholders.”

“It’s what you say when you want to sound like you’re with it and cool, you know, I’ve got this real progressive view on taxes and everybody owes everybody else,” Steele continued. “You do your thing, let me do mine and we’ll work it out. The government doesn’t need to be going around setting anybody’s minimum on anything,” he concluded.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: