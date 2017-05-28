Breitbart News Daily: Memorial Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will lead our special Memorial Day episode.

We’ll hear from historians John Heiser from the Gettysburg National Military Park and Jonathan Casey from the National World War I Museum.

Bestselling military historian Patrick K. O’Donnell, the author of the new book Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolution, will weigh in on the meaning of Memorial Day.

We’ll also here from bestselling Reagan biographer Craig Shirley, whose seminal biographies of Reagan include Last Act: The Final Years and Emerging Legacy of Ronald Reagan, Reagan’s Revolution, and Rendezvous with Destiny: Ronald Reagan and the Campaign That Changed America.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week.

